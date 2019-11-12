Giants' Scott Simonson: Inks deal with Giants
Simonson signed with the Giants on Tuesday, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.
Simonson began the season with the Giants but couldn't overcome an ankle injury and was eventually released with a settlement. He's healthy now, though, and the Giants need depth at tight end with Evan Engram dealing with a mid-foot sprain and Rhett Ellison suffering a concussion Sunday. Simonson suited up in 16 games for the Giants last year and hauled in nine passes for 86 yards and a score. His first chance to gear up is Nov. 24 against the Bears.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Waivers: Late-season stars
Devonta Freeman's injury has created a significant opportunity in Atlanta's backfield, and...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 10 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 10,...
-
Week 11 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Trusting studs?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 including the top waiver...