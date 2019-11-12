Simonson signed with the Giants on Tuesday, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

Simonson began the season with the Giants but couldn't overcome an ankle injury and was eventually released with a settlement. He's healthy now, though, and the Giants need depth at tight end with Evan Engram dealing with a mid-foot sprain and Rhett Ellison suffering a concussion Sunday. Simonson suited up in 16 games for the Giants last year and hauled in nine passes for 86 yards and a score. His first chance to gear up is Nov. 24 against the Bears.