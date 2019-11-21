Giants' Scott Simonson: Likely to pick up Week 12 start
Simonson is expected to serve as the Giants' starting tight end Sunday against the Bears with both Evan Engram (foot) and Rhett Ellison (concussion) considered unlikely to be available, Tom Rock of Newsday reports.
Kaden Smith was the Giants' No. 3 tight end and played 41 of 72 offensive snaps in the team's last game Week 10 against the Jets, but New York coaching staff apparently isn't comfortable deploying the rookie as the top option at the position. Smith's inexperience as well as the injuries to Engram and Ellison should open the door for Simonson, who appeared in all 16 games for New York in 2018. Like last season, Simonson said he expects his biggest impact to come as a run blocker, but the 6-foot-5, 255-pounder could draw the occasional short-yardage look. He was targeted 14 times last season, hauling in nine passes for 86 yards and a touchdown.
