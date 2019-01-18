Giants' Scott Simonson: New career high in receiving
Simonson caught nine of 14 targets for 86 yards and a touchdown across 16 games with the Giants in 2018.
Before 2018, Simonson had only caught one pass for 10 yards in his NFL career. The 26-year-old, who went undrafted out of Assumption in 2014, benefited from increased offensive usage last season while fellow tight ends Evan Engram and Rhett Ellison (concussion) each missed multiple games due to injury. Simonson is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
