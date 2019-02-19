Giants' Scott Simonson: Signs one-year contract
Simonson signed a one-year contract extension with the Giants on Tuesday, Matt Lombardo of NJ.com reports.
Primarily known for his run-blocking capabilities, Simonson did wind up starting four games for the Giants in 2018 thanks to a litany of injuries to Evan Engram and Rhett Ellison, recording a career-high nine catches and 86 total yards through 16 games. The 26-year-old won't threaten Engram's status as the team's top tight end, and likely wouldn't challenge Ellison either should the Giants wind up keeping the backup tight end, who has two years left on an untenable four-year, $18 million contract.
