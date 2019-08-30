Giants' Scott Simonson: Suffers ankle injury
Simonson has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots due to an ankle injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Simonson was carted off the field in the third quarter after suffering the injury, and he's likely headed for further evaluation to uncover the extent of the issue. He'll be considered day-to-day.
