Giants' Scott Simonson: Working as No. 2 tight end
Simonson will serve as the Giants' No. 2 tight end in Sunday's season finale against the Cowboys.
The Giants will be without blocking specialist Rhett Ellison (concussion), allowing Simonson to move up a spot in the pecking order at tight end. While Evan Engram will start and handle most of the pass-catching duties at the position, Simonson showed in relief of Ellison last week against the Colts that he won't be a total non-factor in the passing game. In that contest, Simonson played 24 offensive snaps and was targeted three times, reeling in all of them for 16 yards and a touchdown.
