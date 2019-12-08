Play

Chandler was promoted to the Giants' 53-man roster Saturday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Chandler made New York's season-opening roster and primarily played special teams through the first nine games before being waived and joining the practice squad. The 23-year-old figures to fill a similar role down the stretch for the Giants.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories