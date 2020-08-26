site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Shakial Taylor: Opting out
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Taylor was placed on the Giants/ reserve/Opt-Out list Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The Giants cut Taylor earlier this month, but he ultimately ends up being an opt out for the season. The 23-year-old played a reserve role in five games with the Colts in 2019.
