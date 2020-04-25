Play

Giants' Shane Lemieux: Drafted by Giants

The Giants selected Lemieux in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 150th overall.

The Giants continue adding to the O-line, making Lemieux the team's third lineman selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound guard was a four-year starter at Oregon, and his experience plus versatility could lend him to eventually carving out a valuable role in New York.

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

DRAFT TRACKER
Our Latest Stories
Follow Every Pick Live
NFL Draft Tracker
VIEW