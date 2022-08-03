Lemieux has been working with the first team at center in training camp while Jon Feliciano has been held out with heat-related issues, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Feliciano is expected to be fine and is the team's presumptive starter at center for the coming campaign, but it's nonetheless of interest that Lemieux -- a fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft who opened last season as the Giants' starting left guard -- has been working at center with the first team in Feliciano's place. Giants head coach Brian Daboll has talked about versatility along the offensive line, though he also indicated that he isn't thinking about Lemieux as a center in the long term, per Big Blue View.