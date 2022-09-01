Lemieux (foot) was placed on the Giants' injured reserve Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Lemieux suffered a left foot injury during the Giants' second preseason game in mid-August, though the exact nature of this issue is still unclear. The 2020 fifth-rounder now will have to sit out until at least Week 5, when the Giants travel to London for a matchup against Green Bay. In Lemieux's absence, Jack Anderson should slot into a primary reserve role on the interior of the team's depleted offensive line.