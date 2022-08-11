Lemieux is questionable to return to Thursday's game against New England after suffering a toe injury, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.
Lemieux was able to walk to the locker room after sustaining this injury on New York's first drive of the game. While the 2020 fifth-round is sidelined, rookie Josh Rivas should see increased usage at left guard.
