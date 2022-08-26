Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Friday that Lemieux (foot) isn't expected to return "anytime soon" and will almost certainly miss Week 1 against the Titans, Den Denton of USA Today reports.

Lemieux suffered the injury during the team's first preseason game against New England, and although he stayed in for the remainder of that drive, he hasn't practiced or played since. In his likely absence, Ben Bredeson, Jamil Douglas and Max Garcia are all candidates for increased roles to start the regular season.