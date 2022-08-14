Lemieux is dealing with a foot, not toe injury head coach Brian Daboll said Sunday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Lemieux was injured during the Giants' preseason game against the Patriots on Thursday. It was originally reported as a toe injury, and he was seen in a walking boot after the game. Now Daboll is referring to it as a foot injury, and a timetable for his return is unknown. However, he's definitely expected to miss this week, with the potential for the injury to linger into the regular season.