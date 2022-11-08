Lemieux (foot) was designated to return from IR on Monday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Lemieux has missed nearly all of the last two seasons, suffering his latest injury during a preseason contest in August. The third-year-pro was expected to have a chance at winning a starting job coming into the season, but his injury derailed those plans. He now has a 21-day window to practice with the team before he must have be added to the 53-man roster, or he'll be forced to miss the rest of the season.