Lemieux (groin) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against Miami, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Lemieux will be sidelined this Sunday after he suffered a groin injury during New York's Week 4 loss to Seattle. Ben Bredeson is expected to move from left guard to center in Lemieux's stead, and Mark Glowinski will likely step into Bredeson's regular spot on the Giants' offensive line.