Giants' Shane Lemieux: Out Week 13
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Lemieux (toe) will not play in Sunday's game against the Commanders, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Lemieux will miss his second straight game since being activated from the IR. His next opportunity to return will come next Sunday against the Eagles.
