Lemieux (knee) is working with the starters during Wednesday's voluntary workout, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Lemieux underwent surgery on his left patellar tendon in September last year and missed the rest of the 2021 season, so it's a positive sign to see him healthy heading into the 2022 campaign. However, while he's currently working with the starters, it's important to note that veteran offensive guard Mark Glowinski isn't with the team yet. Plus, the Giants could add OL depth in the draft, which could drop Lemieux further down the depth chart.