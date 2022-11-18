Lemieux (foot) will be activated from injured reserve by Saturday's deadline, and he is expected to start Sunday's Week 11 contest against Detroit, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Lemieux has been out all season after suffering a left foot injury during the Giants' second preseason contest, but that won't prevent him from sliding into a starting role immediately upon his return. The third-year guard has played in only one regular-season contest since his rookie 2020 campaign, as he sat out all but one game last year due to a left knee injury.