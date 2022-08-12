Lemieux was seen wearing a walking boot after sustaining a left toe injury during Thursday night's preseason matchup against the Patriots, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

The severity of Lemieux's injury is still unclear after was previously ruled out for the remainder of Thursday night's game. The 2020 fifth-round missed all but one game last season with a left knee injury, so the Giants may be overly cautious in bringing him back this preseason.