Giants' Shane Lemieux: Staying sidelined Week 16
RotoWire Staff
Lemieux (toe) is ruled out for Saturday's game against the Vikings, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Lemieux didn't resume practicing in preparation for Week 16 action, so it's unsurprising to see him miss another contest. Toe and foot injuries have limited Lemieux to just one appearance this season.
