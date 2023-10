Lemieux sustained a ruptured biceps Wednesday and the Giants placed him on their injured reserve list Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The injury could very well be season-ending, but all that's certain for now is that Lemieux will miss at least the Giants' next four games. The team was already dealing with a bevy of injuries to the interior of its offensive line, and Lemieux's absence throws yet another wrench into their game planning for the foreseeable future.