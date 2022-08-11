Lemieux (toe) was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Patriots, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Lemieux suffered a toe injury on the Giants' opening drive that will keep him out for the remainder of Thursday night's game. In his absence, offensive linemen Joshua Ezeudu and Josh Rivas should see increased reps at left guard.
