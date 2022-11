Lemieux (toe) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against Dallas, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Lemieux, Joshua Ezeudu (neck) and Jon Feliciano (neck) have all been ruled out for Thursday's matchup, leaving the interior of the Giants' offensive line extremely shorthanded. Nick Gates and Jack Anderson are candidates for starting roles, but New York will also likely elevate a couple of offensive linemen for the Thanksgiving day matchup.