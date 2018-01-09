Giants' Shane Smith: Totals five tackles in 2017
Smith recorded five tackles (four solo) in 11 games with the Giants in 2017.
Smith is officially considered a fullback/tight end, but played only 50 offensive snaps this season, compared to 194 on special teams. Even with increased offensive snaps next season, the 24-year-old is unlikely to provide consistent offensive production with zero carries or receptions in his rookie season.
