Giants' Shane Vereen: Catches nine passes
Vereen had nine catches for 51 yards Sunday night. He did not receive a carry.
Given the Giants' lack of a running game or deep threat with Odell Beckham out, and the poor play of the offensive line, dumping the ball off to Vereen was their go-to play for much of the game. That makes him a useful fill-in for PPR, but even PPR backs need some carries to be every week starters.
