Giants' Shane Vereen: Has five carries and four catches

Vereen had five carries for 11 yards and four catches for 27 yards.

Vereen's role had shrunk the last few games, but he saw more snaps Sunday and got back involved as a pass catcher. As a third-down back, his ceiling is limited, especially in this offense.

