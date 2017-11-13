Giants' Shane Vereen: Has five carries and four catches
Vereen had five carries for 11 yards and four catches for 27 yards.
Vereen's role had shrunk the last few games, but he saw more snaps Sunday and got back involved as a pass catcher. As a third-down back, his ceiling is limited, especially in this offense.
More News
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...