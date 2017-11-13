Giants' Shane Vereen: Has five carries, four catches
Vereen had five carries for 11 yards and four catches for 27 yards Sunday at San Francisco.
Vereen's role had shrunk the last few games, but he saw more snaps Sunday and got back involved as a pass catcher. As a third-down back, his ceiling is limited, especially in this offense.
