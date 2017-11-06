Giants' Shane Vereen: Minor role

Vereen caught three of four targets for 14 yards Sunday against the Rams. He did not record a single carry.

That Vereen would be used so sparingly for the third straight contest despite game flow favoring the passing game does not bode well for his role in the offense. There's no reason to roster him except in leagues of oceanic depth.

