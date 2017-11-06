Giants' Shane Vereen: Minor role
Vereen caught three of four targets for 14 yards Sunday against the Rams. He did not record a single carry.
That Vereen would be used so sparingly for the third straight contest despite game flow favoring the passing game does not bode well for his role in the offense. There's no reason to roster him except in leagues of oceanic depth.
More News
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...
-
Believe it? Matchup-proof Eagles
The Eagles made a mockery of the Broncos and all of us who doubted them. Should you forget...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...