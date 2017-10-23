Giants' Shane Vereen: Minor role

Vereen had two carries for four yards and caught three of his four targets for two yards against the Seahawks Sunday.

It's been two straight games that Vereen, despite the team's dearth of receiving options, hasn't been a factor. You'd think with Eli Manning checking it down so much Vereen would have a bigger role, but so far that hasn't happened.

