Giants' Shane Vereen: Modest game

Vereen had one carry for five yards and two catches for 18 yards Sunday against the Eagles.

Vereen simply wasn't especially involved in the game plan, and this despite a come-from-behind game-flow that should have suited him. He's in no danger of losing his third-down role, however, but don't expect many carries.

