Giants' Shane Vereen: Quiet in team's first win
Vereen had one carry for four yards, but did not receive a single target all game in Denver Sunday night.
With the Broncos favored by 13 points before kickoff, this figured to be a game-flow favorable to Vereen, but the Giants not only had the lead all game, they ran effectively behind Orleans Darkwa. Vereen is still the team's third-down back, and the Giants still lack playmakers out wide, so he's likely to produce in games where the team finds itself at a deficit, and Sunday's performance notwithstanding, those games are coming.
