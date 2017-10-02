Play

Giants' Shane Vereen: Quiet Week 4

Vereen had five carries for 14 yards and one catch on two targets for 11 more yards Sunday against the Buccaneers.

After a busy Week 1, Vereen has seen less work as Eli Manning has elected to throw to tight end Evan Engram and possession receiver Sterling Shepard on check-downs. Vereen is still the team's third-down back, however.

