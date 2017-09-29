Play

Giants' Shane Vereen: Ready to play Sunday

Vereen (calf) will play in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Vereen sat out the first two days of practice this week in order to give his sore calf some rest, but he was able to get in a limited practice Friday, which was apparently all he needed to do in order to play this week. Vereen averaged just 18 snaps over the last two games, and with him possibly playing at less than 100 percent Sunday, his role does not figure to expand much.

