Giants' Shane Vereen: Sits out again Thursday

Vereen (calf) was absent from Thursday's practice.

Vereen's lack of participation for the second straight day of practice puts his availability up in the air for Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers. He'll still have one more opportunity Friday to prove he's made progress from the calf injury before the Giants make a formal declaration on his status heading into Sunday, but Vereen looks like he could be at serious risk of sitting out for the first time all season. If that's the case, the Giants would likely make rookie Wayne Gallman active for the contest, and he could assume many of the snaps that would typically fall to Vereen on passing downs.