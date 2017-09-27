Giants' Shane Vereen: Tending to calf injury

Vereen didn't practice Wednesday due to a calf injury.

Both Vereen and Orleans Darkwa (back) emerged from Sunday's loss to the Eagles with injuries, which have forced both to focus on rehab rather than practice to begin Week 4 preparations. On the season, Vereen trails Paul Perkins, 79-67, in offensive snap count, but the former is the only Giants running back to surpass 100 yards from scrimmage (129, to be exact) through three games. With multiple injuries afflicting the backfield, it remains to be seen how the reps at running back will break down Sunday in Tampa Bay.