Giants' Shane Vereen: Tending to 'lower-body' injury
Vereen was held out of practice Tuesday due to a "lower-body" injury, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Head coach Ben McAdoo was ambiguous about the nature of the injury, but he also termed Vereen as "sore," so the running back may be merely feeling the aches and pains associated with an elevated workload. With Vereen absent, the Giants now have two members of the backfield sitting out -- also, Shaun Draughn (ankle) -- which is likely solidifying Paul Perkins even further as the unquestioned No. 1 back. No matter, if healthy, Vereen will contribute as a pass catcher, at the very least.
