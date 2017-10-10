Giants' Shane Vereen: Totals 45 yards in loss
Vereen nabbed four passes of five targets for 27 yards and added 18 yards on four carries in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Chargers.
The nine touches tied a season high for Vereen, but don't be surprised if that climbs in the coming weeks. Both Paul Perkins and Orleans Darkwa are on the mend and questionable to start the week with injuries. In the meantime, the Giants' receiving options are dropping like flies. Always best used as a scat-back, Vereen might be the Giants' answer to the production lost by injuries. In fact, they seem a sprained ankle away from not having much of a choice but to lean on Vereen.
