Giants' Shane Vereen: Totals 55 yards
Vereen rushed six times for 28 yards and caught all three of his targets for 27 yards in Monday night's 24-10 loss to the Lions.
Vereen led the Giants in rushing yards, evidencing how poor their ground game was once again Monday. With Paul Perkins ineffective thus far, Vereen could get more handoffs going forward, but his fantasy stock remains rooted in his presence in the passing game. Through two tilts, Vereen boasts 12 receptions for 78 yards.
