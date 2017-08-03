Giants' Shane Vereen: Working off to side at practice
Vereen (lower leg) is working off to the side at Thursday's practice, Newsday's Art Stapleton reports.
Vereen will miss a third straight practice, but his ability to do some individual work suggests his lower leg injury isn't serious. He's slated for his usual role as the passing-down back, after missing most of last season with a triceps injury.
