Giants' Shane Vereen: Working off to side at practice

Vereen (lower leg) is working off to the side at Thursday's practice, Newsday's Art Stapleton reports.

Vereen will miss a third straight practice, but his ability to do some individual work suggests his lower leg injury isn't serious. He's slated for his usual role as the passing-down back, after missing most of last season with a triceps injury.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories