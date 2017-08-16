Draughn (ankle) was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list Tuesday.

Draughn is returning from summer ankle surgery. The 29-year-old journeyman is competing for a roster spot, so his participation in training camp will be essential for his chances. Paul Perkins, Shane Vereen (leg), and rookie Wayne Gallman are all expected to make the team, so Draughn is mainly competing with Orleans Darkwa for the final roster spot.