Giants' Shaun Draughn: Exits Saturday with concussion, neck injury
Draughn will not return to Saturday's tilt against the Jets due to a concussion and neck injury, James Kratch of NJ Advance Media reports.
Draughn, who was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list Aug. 15 after recovering from summer ankle surgery, has suffered both a concussion and neck injury. While the seriousness of either injury has yet to be disclosed, they certainly won't help his chances in competing for a roster spot.
