Giants' Shaun Draughn: Opens camp on PUP list
Draughn will open training camp on the PUP list due to an ankle injury, according to Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York.
The severity of Draughn's setback is not certain, but it will prevent him from taking part in workouts as training camp gets underway. When Draughn is healthy enough to get back on the field, he will compete for a reserve running back spot.
