The Giants signed Harris to a one-year contract Wednesday, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Harris will turn 35 in April, but he's coming off a 2025 season with Cleveland in which he played 507 snaps, racking up 32 tackles (15 solo), including 1.0 sacks. The Giants recently dealt three-time Pro Bowler Dexter Lawrence to Cincinnati in exchange for the 10th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, leaving a big hole on the interior of its defensive line that Harris now figures to play a significant role in helping to fill.