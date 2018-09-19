The Giants claimed Coley off waivers Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Coley was waived by the Vikings following their Week 2 tie with the Packers. He played four games for them last year as a rookie to go along with the first contests this season, but has yet to record the his first career reception. He projects a special teams contributor in New York, while also providing depth at receiver.

