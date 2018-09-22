Coley could have an opportunity to be active for Sunday's matchup with the Texans after Kaelin Clay (ankle) was ruled out, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Coley was claimed off of waivers by the Giants on Wednesday after being released by the Vikings earlier in the week. Although he's still likely learning the system, the second-year pro could suit up for the contest considering the Giants would only have four active wideouts without him.