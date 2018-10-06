The Giants placed Coley (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday.

Coley was scooped up by the Giants after he was waived by the Vikings following Week 2. While he was just a depth receiver at wide out, his primary contribution for the team was as a punt returner. Jawill Davis is the prime candidate to replace him there going forward. He is now set to spend the remainder of the season on the sidelines unless he and the team can come to terms on an injury settlement.

