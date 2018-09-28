Giants' Stacy Coley: Questionable for Week 4
Coley (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.
Coley popped up on Friday's injury report with a hamstring injury. The severity of the depth wideout's injury remains undisclosed, but if Coley is sidelined for the Giants' Week 4 matchup either Odell Beckham or Sterling Shepard could see work returning punts.
