The Giants placed Thomas-Oliver (undisclosed) on the active/non-football injury list Tuesday.

Thomas-Oliver, who signed a reserve/future contract with New York in January, will now be sidelined for the start of training camp. The 2020 seventh-round pick will compete for a roster spot when he's healthy, but Thomas-Oliver has not appeared in a game since logging three tackles (three solo) for the Panthers back in 2022.