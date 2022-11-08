Shepard (knee) said Tuesday that his left ACL operation was a success, and he was rehabbing the following day, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Shepard tore his ACL in Week 3 and underwent surgery at the end of October. He's already been placed on IR and ruled out for the 2022 campaign, marking back-to-back seasons ended by devastating injuries. The wideout has already turned his focus toward rehabbing for the 2023 campaign, but given his injury history, it seems unlikely the Giants will rush him back for the start of next season.